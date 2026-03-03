Keller Group (LON:KLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 215.20 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Keller Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 23.82%.

Here are the key takeaways from Keller Group’s conference call:

Keller delivered a record 2025 —underlying revenue +5.9% (cc), underlying operating profit +6.5% (cc), EPS +5.7% to 211.3p, strong free cash flow of GBP 175.9m and the group is net cash for the first time in 25 years , enabling a 41.6% dividend increase.

—underlying revenue +5.9% (cc), underlying operating profit +6.5% (cc), EPS +5.7% to 211.3p, strong free cash flow of GBP 175.9m and the group is , enabling a 41.6% dividend increase. The board updated capital allocation—maintaining a 0.5–1.5x leverage target, adopting an enhanced dividend policy (target cover 2.5–3.5x), announcing a further GBP 100m buyback and keeping a pipeline of selective bolt‑on M&A opportunities ahead of a capital markets event in H2.

Regional performance was mixed but resilient: North America grew revenues and held ~9% margins despite U.S. residential weakness (Suncoast), EME delivered a strong turnaround (non‑repeat of 2024 project issues) and APAC (Austral/India) continued to grow, while Middle East exposure remains small (<5% of revenue/profit).

Key near‑term risks include a trough in U.S. residential activity and Suncoast pricing normalization, a translational FX headwind, and some one‑off legal/contract items—factors that could weigh on short‑term profit momentum despite the company’s stated resilience.

Keller Group Stock Performance

LON KLR opened at GBX 2,160 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,801.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90. Keller Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,222 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,235.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 price target on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 price objective on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keller Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,936.67.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilisation, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

