Just Group (LON:JUST) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 219 and last traded at GBX 217, with a volume of 250390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.67.

Just Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 216.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 22 EPS for the quarter. Just Group had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Just Group plc will post 38.3510638 earnings per share for the current year.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

