JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 397,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the previous session’s volume of 96,523 shares.The stock last traded at $50.82 and had previously closed at $51.45.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JVAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

About JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield. JVAL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.