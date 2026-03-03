JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,335,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236,587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.26% of Biohaven worth $20,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Warner Group LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven during the third quarter worth $219,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Biohaven by 9.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 37.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Biohaven from $47.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Biohaven Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE BHVN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing therapies for neurological and neurovascular diseases. Founded in 2013 as a spin-out from Yale University, Biohaven focuses on addressing high-unmet medical needs through innovative small-molecule and peptide-based platforms. The company is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, and maintains research activities across the United States, with collaborative ties in Europe and Asia via strategic partnerships.

The company’s most advanced program centers on calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonists for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.