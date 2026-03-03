JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $19,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,738,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,348,000 after buying an additional 360,777 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after acquiring an additional 158,687 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 632,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 555,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 189,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 460,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CEF stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $61.38.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.