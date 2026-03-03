JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF $FQAL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.62% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.11. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.58.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

