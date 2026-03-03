JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 19,561 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of Penske Automotive Group worth $19,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,425,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,953,000 after purchasing an additional 118,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,751,000 after purchasing an additional 84,045 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 4,364.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,581,000 after buying an additional 82,964 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3,351.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG opened at $156.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.95. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.05 and a 12-month high of $189.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.28). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 2.91%.The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE: PAG), headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is an international transportation services company primarily focused on automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company retails new and pre-owned vehicles across a broad spectrum of brands, while offering parts, maintenance, collision repair and reconditioning services. In addition, Penske provides financing and insurance products through its integrated finance and insurance operations, supporting both retail customers and commercial clients.

Formed in 1990 as United Auto Group and publicly traded since 1999, Penske Automotive Group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of dealerships and service centers across the United States and Europe.

