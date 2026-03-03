JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $21.15 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc $PFS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,096,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 279,216 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of Provident Financial Services worth $21,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,106 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 256,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 22,961 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFS opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 21.06%.The company had revenue of $225.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $2.81 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the savings and loans company to reacquire up to 0.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 price objective on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Provident Bank, a regional commercial bank headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. The company operates a network of full-service branches across New Jersey, the New York metropolitan area and eastern Pennsylvania, offering a range of personal and business banking solutions.

Its core products and services include checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate financing and small-business lending.

