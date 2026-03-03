JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $20.47 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $20,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 134.4% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $243.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $317.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.60. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $248.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $76.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota’s operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company’s product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

