JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,806 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.94% of PHINIA worth $20,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of PHINIA by 350.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in PHINIA by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. PHINIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.59 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. PHINIA’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Freedom Capital lowered shares of PHINIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded PHINIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PHINIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHINIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

