JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,795 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 13,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $20,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,762 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after buying an additional 99,455 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,776 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,274,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 207.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 225,565 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 55,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $5,073,014.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 503,381 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,902.46. The trade was a 9.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,709,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,177.46. The trade was a 105.52% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 155,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,912,978 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.86. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.42 and a 12-month high of $102.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.39%.Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

