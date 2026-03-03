JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $19,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 287,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Graver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graver Capital Management LLC now owns 240,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 675,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

