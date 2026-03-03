JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3,148.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $20,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3,476.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $72.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43.
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of greater than 10 years and are publicly issued.
