JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 15,185 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF $IAT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.37% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $19,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 103.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 559.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAT stock opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

