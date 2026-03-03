JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,384,264 Shares of Wipro Limited $WIT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,096,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384,264 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Wipro worth $18,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clarendon Private LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIT opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.61%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Wipro to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is an Indian multinational corporation that provides information technology, consulting and business process services. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, the company traces its origins to 1945 when it was founded as Western India Vegetable Products and later diversified into technology and IT services. Today Wipro positions itself as a provider of enterprise IT solutions and digital transformation services for large and mid-sized organizations across multiple industries.

The company’s service portfolio includes application development and maintenance, cloud and infrastructure services, data analytics and AI, cybersecurity, digital consulting, product engineering and research and development, as well as business process services.

