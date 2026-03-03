Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Announces $0.13 Interim Dividend

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 228.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.
Joyce Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $168.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.47.
Joyce Company Profile
