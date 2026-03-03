Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Announces $0.13 Interim Dividend

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 228.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Joyce Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $168.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.47.

Get Joyce alerts:

Joyce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns Bedshed retail stores; and franchises Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe showrooms under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand names. Joyce Corporation Ltd was founded in 1886 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Joyce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joyce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.