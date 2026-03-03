Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $836,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 48,340 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 626,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 238,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,306,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 718,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Glj Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $78,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 355,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,704.20. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 163,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $3,268,687.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,578,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,498,955.25. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,020. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.43.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.29 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat consensus — Sunrun reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS for Q4 (revenue and EPS beats highlighted in the earnings presentation), supporting the company’s underlying profitability improvement. Earnings Presentation

Q4 results materially beat consensus — Sunrun reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS for Q4 (revenue and EPS beats highlighted in the earnings presentation), supporting the company’s underlying profitability improvement. Positive Sentiment: The Goldman Sachs Group raised its price target to $24 and reiterated a Buy — a bullish institutional view that signals significant upside vs. current levels. Goldman Sachs PT Raise

The Goldman Sachs Group raised its price target to $24 and reiterated a Buy — a bullish institutional view that signals significant upside vs. current levels. Positive Sentiment: Another outlet reported a separate $25 price-target raise, adding to pockets of analyst optimism about Sunrun’s longer-term upside. Price Target Raised to $25

Another outlet reported a separate $25 price-target raise, adding to pockets of analyst optimism about Sunrun’s longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed — a Benzinga deep dive summarizes four recent ratings and shows divergent views that increase day-to-day volatility. Analyst Perspectives

Analyst coverage is mixed — a Benzinga deep dive summarizes four recent ratings and shows divergent views that increase day-to-day volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho trimmed its price target from $25 to $22 but left an Outperform rating — a modestly less bullish view that still implies substantial upside versus today’s price. Mizuho PT Trim

Mizuho trimmed its price target from $25 to $22 but left an Outperform rating — a modestly less bullish view that still implies substantial upside versus today’s price. Negative Sentiment: Installation volumes fell in Q4 2025 and management cited regulatory uncertainty and a business-model shift as headwinds for 2026 guidance — this materially raises near-term growth risk. Installation Volumes Fall

Installation volumes fell in Q4 2025 and management cited regulatory uncertainty and a business-model shift as headwinds for 2026 guidance — this materially raises near-term growth risk. Negative Sentiment: Several firms have moved more bearish — GLJ Research cut RUN to Sell and Jefferies cut to Hold; those downgrades have driven investor selling pressure and contributed to the shares gapping down. GLJ Sell Cut Jefferies Hold Cut Shares Gap Down

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

