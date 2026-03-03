Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 8,666 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $1,603,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,765.12. This trade represents a 25.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $1,722,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 173,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,028,536. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 493,587 shares of company stock worth $38,577,228 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.