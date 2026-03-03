Johnson Outdoors Inc. $JOUT Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1,175.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Edward F. Lang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,593.74. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Casey Sheahan sold 7,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $377,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,630.03. This trade represents a 56.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $512.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.27%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a diversified outdoor recreation company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of gear and equipment for marine and land-based activities. The company operates through two primary segments: the Marine Electronics & Boat Group and the Outdoor Products Group. Its marine offerings include electric motors and anchors under the Minn Kota® brand, fish-finding and sonar systems under the Humminbird® brand, and a lineup of recreational watercraft under the Old Town® and Ocean Kayak® names.

