John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHID) Short Interest Down 36.7% in February

John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,676 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the January 29th total of 7,389 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 692 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 692 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock International High Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of John Hancock International High Dividend ETF by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock International High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock International High Dividend ETF by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock International High Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 68,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of John Hancock International High Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock International High Dividend ETF alerts:

John Hancock International High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHID opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.63. John Hancock International High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.69.

About John Hancock International High Dividend ETF

The John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (JHID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high dividend-paying stocks from developed markets outside the US. The fund selects and weights large- and mid-cap companies based on a proprietary systematic approach. JHID was launched on Dec 20, 2022 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock International High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock International High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.