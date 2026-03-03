Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.7590. Approximately 34,525,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 29,829,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Key Headlines Impacting Joby Aviation

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic commercial push with Uber — Joby’s all‑electric air taxis will be bookable in the Uber app, and Uber Air is launching in Dubai, giving Joby immediate access to riders, distribution and a visible commercial use case that can accelerate revenue once certified. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage backing lifts sentiment — Morgan Stanley and other commentators see upside from Uber and Blade/Blade‑app integrations, framing the partnership as a credible commercialization pathway that has driven recent buy-side interest. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Q4 beat but still pre‑commercial — Joby reported EPS and revenue above expectations (helped by the Blade passenger-business acquisition), which improves near-term top-line optics but doesn't change the fact that Joby hasn't started full commercial eVTOL service yet. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regional travel shocks — Recent Middle East airspace disruptions hit airline names and raise short‑term travel/aviation risk appetite; this creates volatility in aviation-adjacent stocks, though the direct operational impact on Joby is limited at this stage. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and lowered estimates — Consensus analyst sentiment is cautious (consensus "Reduce"), and firms like HC Wainwright have trimmed earnings forecasts, putting pressure on the stock as expectations for near‑term profitability remain low. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Certification, cash burn and timing risk — Joby is still in the late stages of FAA type certification, faces multi‑year cash burn (~$500M/yr), and management's profitability guide is several years out; these execution and funding risks keep valuation highly sensitive to delays. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.81.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 5.0%

The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 507,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $5,386,272.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,997,802 shares in the company, valued at $339,816,657.24. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 28,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $415,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 149,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,711.68. The trade was a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,470,074 shares of company stock worth $16,083,913. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 11.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

Featured Stories

