James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Issues Earnings Results

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. James River Group had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $167.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.98 million.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. James River Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

JRVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of James River Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Compass Point cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $7.00 target price on James River Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance products primarily in the program, wholesale broker and retail broker markets. The company focuses on specialty P&C lines, offering binding authority and delegated underwriting solutions for niche sectors including professional liability, environmental, real estate and other tailored commercial risks. Operating under the James River brand, it provides both admitted and non-admitted insurance across multiple states.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, James River Group has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

