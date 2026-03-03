Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Purchases 1,698 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 77,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 52,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $297.51 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.00 and a 200 day moving average of $308.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

