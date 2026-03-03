Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $111.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -319.29 and a beta of 1.45. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently -1,028.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company’s core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

