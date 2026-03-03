J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:SJM opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.35. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.32%.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

