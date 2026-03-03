J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) SVP Jennifer Boattini Sells 2,238 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $519,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,800. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $232.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $234.82. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.02 and a 200-day moving average of $177.48.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $227.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.