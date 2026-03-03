J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 193,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $232.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $234.82.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $227.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Vertical Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 2,238 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $519,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,800. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total value of $300,592.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,109.50. This represents a 74.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,699. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

