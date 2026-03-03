Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $179,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.85. This trade represents a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNTK traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,782. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $59.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $2.01. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.23%.The firm had revenue of $430.42 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinetik by 63.9% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after acquiring an additional 428,103 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,277,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Kinetik by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 61,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 29,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinetik by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 449,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 186,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNTK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinetik from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinetik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Kinetik from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) is a publicly listed midstream energy company focused on the development, operation and management of natural gas infrastructure across the United States. The company’s core business activities include the gathering, compression, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities and industrial consumers. By integrating a suite of midstream services under a single platform, Kinetik aims to provide efficient, cost-effective and reliable solutions across the natural gas value chain.

The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.

