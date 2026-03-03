iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 729,810 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the January 29th total of 594,397 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,454,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,454,535 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $188.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,850. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,041,000 after acquiring an additional 53,466 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 135,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

