iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Short Interest Update

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 70,475 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 29th total of 108,985 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Stock Performance

IEZ stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $222.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil equipment and services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are suppliers of equipment or services to oil fields and offshore platforms, such as drilling, exploration, engineering, logistics, seismic information services and platform construction.

