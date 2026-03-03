iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 76,024 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the January 29th total of 61,216 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of REZ traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.20. 5,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,588. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $73.23 and a twelve month high of $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $824.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

