iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF $PICK Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,020 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF worth $143,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICK. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 72,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PICK stock opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.08. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $29.96 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.