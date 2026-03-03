iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Shares Down 2% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $26.02. 26,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 16,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000.

About iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Belgian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 99% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

