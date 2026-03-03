iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $309,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000.

IXN stock opened at $106.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.58 and a fifty-two week high of $112.78.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

