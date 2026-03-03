iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.94 and last traded at $59.53, with a volume of 5772081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $565.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEWJ. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 59,104 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 214,312 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

