iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Lowered by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 11.7% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $689.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $691.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $677.42.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.