iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 141,322 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 29th total of 170,609 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,934 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICOP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICOP stock traded down $5.32 on Tuesday, reaching $51.29. 141,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,687. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $402.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 13.0%. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.74%.

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

