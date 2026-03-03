iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.13% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 55,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CMF opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $58.44.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies. The Index is a subset of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index and is consists of municipal bonds issued in the State of California.

