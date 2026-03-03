Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 590 and last traded at GBX 567.11, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 587.50.

Irish Continental Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 553.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 524.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £841.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Irish Continental Group

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services. The Container and Terminal segment provides door-to-door and feeder lift on lift off freight services under the Eucon brand, stevedoring, and other related terminal services, as well as operates container terminals in the ports of Dublin and Belfast.

