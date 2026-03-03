Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 3rd (A, AAPL, ABNB, ACHC, ACHR, ADSK, ADT, AGL, APA, APGE)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2026

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 3rd:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $239.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $156.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $315.00 to $331.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $0.85 to $0.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $37.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $15.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $260.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $391.00 to $290.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $375.00 to $325.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $4,500.00 to $4,100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $22.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $15.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $51.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $266.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $201.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $185.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $29.00 to $28.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $95.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $141.00 to $152.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $374.00 to $370.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) had its price target reduced by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $13.00 to $8.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $25.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $67.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $100.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $170.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $230.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $42.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $8.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $320.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) had its target price boosted by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $297.00 to $303.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $308.00 to $326.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $274.00 to $328.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $250.00 to $295.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by Argus from $540.00 to $700.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target reduced by Evercore Inc from $145.00 to $144.00.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its price target raised by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target raised by BNP Paribas Exane from $66.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $68.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $270.00 to $245.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $425.00 to $450.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $69.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its price target cut by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $17.50 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $300.00 to $250.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $4.50 to $3.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $374.00 to $405.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $91.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $21.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $10.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $280.00 to $325.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price boosted by Leerink Partners from $102.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $112.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC to $750.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $16.00 to $15.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $340.00 to $354.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $475.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $452.00 to $428.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $380.00 to $290.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $415.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $425.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $454.00 to $378.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $440.00 to $380.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $500.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $500.00 to $395.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $440.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $375.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $490.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $435.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $93.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Argus from $95.00 to $100.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $238.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $248.00 to $296.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $305.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $21.00 to $20.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $150.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) had its target price reduced by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $15.00 to $13.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target increased by Leerink Partners from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $9.00 to $15.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price increased by Citizens Jmp from $21.00 to $28.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $250.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $230.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $195.00 to $210.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $81.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $285.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $111.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $10.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $11.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $95.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $53.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $223.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $108.00 to $115.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $6.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $12.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $9.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $298.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $26.50 to $30.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $32.00 to $31.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $63.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $198.00 to $228.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) had its target price raised by Leerink Partners from $52.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

