Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 3rd (A, AAPL, ABNB, ACHC, ACHR, ADSK, ADT, AGL, APA, APGE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 3rd:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $239.00 to $248.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

had its price target raised by Mizuho from $156.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $315.00 to $331.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $0.85 to $0.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $37.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $15.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $260.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $391.00 to $290.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $375.00 to $325.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $4,500.00 to $4,100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $22.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $15.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $51.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $266.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $201.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $185.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $29.00 to $28.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $95.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $141.00 to $152.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $374.00 to $370.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) had its price target reduced by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $13.00 to $8.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $25.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $67.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $100.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $170.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $230.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $42.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $8.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $320.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) had its target price boosted by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $297.00 to $303.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $308.00 to $326.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $274.00 to $328.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $250.00 to $295.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by Argus from $540.00 to $700.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target reduced by Evercore Inc from $145.00 to $144.00.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its price target raised by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target raised by BNP Paribas Exane from $66.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $68.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $270.00 to $245.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $425.00 to $450.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $69.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its price target cut by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $17.50 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $300.00 to $250.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $4.50 to $3.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $374.00 to $405.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $91.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $21.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $10.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $280.00 to $325.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price boosted by Leerink Partners from $102.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $112.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC to $750.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $16.00 to $15.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $340.00 to $354.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $475.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $452.00 to $428.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $380.00 to $290.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $415.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $425.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $454.00 to $378.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $440.00 to $380.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $500.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $500.00 to $395.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $440.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $375.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $490.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $435.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $93.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Argus from $95.00 to $100.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $238.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $248.00 to $296.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $305.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $21.00 to $20.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $118.00 to $150.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) had its target price reduced by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $15.00 to $13.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target increased by Leerink Partners from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $9.00 to $15.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price increased by Citizens Jmp from $21.00 to $28.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $250.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $230.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $195.00 to $210.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $81.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $285.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $111.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $10.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $11.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $95.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $53.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $223.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $108.00 to $115.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $6.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $12.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $9.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $298.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $26.50 to $30.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $32.00 to $31.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $63.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $198.00 to $228.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) had its target price raised by Leerink Partners from $52.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

