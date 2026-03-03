Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 51,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 139,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.88. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

