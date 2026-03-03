Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stock Holdings Increased by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.4% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 265,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 57,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of RSP stock opened at $204.59 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

