Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.01 and last traded at $57.84, with a volume of 147904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $754.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQAL. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.