Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,537,999 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the January 29th total of 2,918,928 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,807,385 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.5086 dividend. This represents a yield of 383.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

