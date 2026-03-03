Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,265,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,692 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $255,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $91.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

