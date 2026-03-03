International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,927,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485,976 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 2.70% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $426,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $80.74 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.14 and a 12-month high of $84.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.30 to $77.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

