InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Shares Purchased by Kennondale Capital Management LLC

Kennondale Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $378.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.60 and a twelve month high of $412.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.07.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.InterDigital’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,765. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.62, for a total value of $1,951,959.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,151,086.74. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,837 shares of company stock worth $14,595,823. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IDCC. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings cut InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.67.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

