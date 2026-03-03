Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,407 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $531.00.

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $424.66 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The company has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.86.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

