Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,852 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 316.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after buying an additional 142,600 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,917,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 203.1% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 30,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 279,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,983,000 after acquiring an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ URBN opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $752,023.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,449,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,181,642.50. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $657,976.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,933,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,337,059.50. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 562,850 shares of company stock worth $42,579,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

