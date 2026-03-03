Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 5,362 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,605,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 258.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 546,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,275,000 after buying an additional 394,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after buying an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 112.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 258,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 136,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Gerardo Hernandez sold 920 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $128,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,235.68. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Weill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $693,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,257.76. The trade was a 29.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $147.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.49. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

